Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is planning to sign his $31.4 million exclusive franchise tender by Monday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter adds that once Prescott officially signs his tender, he will be contractually obligated to report to training camp on time, whether or not he and the Cowboys can figure out a long-term deal. The two sides have until July 15 to reach a long-term deal.

The Cowboys put the franchise tender on Prescott in March. The quarterback had reportedly declined to sign it up until now and had reportedly turned down multiple offers from the team that were not in his desired $30 to $40 million annual range.

Prescott, 26, is entering his fifth season in the NFL after being drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round (135th overall) in 2016. As a rookie, it was the Cowboys intention to have Prescott backup then long-time starter, Tony Romo, but Romo suffered a back injury prior to the start of the 2016 regular-season campaign that opened the door for Prescott to become the team's No. 1 pivot.

Since being drafted, Prescott has started at quarterback for the Cowboys in every single game over the past four seasons, and has accumulated a regular-season record of 40-24 while going 1-2 in the playoffs. He has made the Pro Bowl twice (2016, '18) during his career.

