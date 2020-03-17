Sean Lee has spent the entirety of his football career with the Dallas Cowboys and that looks to be continuing.

The NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports the veteran linebacker has agreed to a new one-year deal with the club worth $4.5 million.

Sean Lee back to #Cowboys at 1 year, $4.5 million with $2 million fully guaranteed — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 17, 2020

The deal comes with $2 million fully guaranteed.

Lee, 33, appeared in all 16 games for the Cowboys last season, recording 86 tackles, a sack and an interception.

A second-round pick out of Penn State in 2010, Lee is a two-time Pro Bowler and was a first-team All-Pro in 2016.

The Pittsburgh native has appeared in 109 games over nine seasons, missing the 2014 campaign with a torn ACL.