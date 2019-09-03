Ezekiel Elliott is closing in on his deal.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reports the Dallas Cowboys and the 24-year-old running back are nearing a six-year extension worth $90 million.

The deal would be the largest in league history for a running back, beating the four-year, $60 million deal signed by Todd Gurley with the Los Angeles Rams last summer.

Elliott has been holding out from the team while seeking his extension and has two years remaining on his rookie deal. The extension would tie Elliott to the Cowboys through the 20126 season.

A native of Alton, IL, Elliott is heading into fourth NFL season out of Ohio State.

Taken with the fourth overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft, Elliott won a rushing title in his first pro season, posting 1,631 yards on 322 carries.

Last season, he appeared in 15 contest rushing for 1,434 yards on 304 carries and six touchdowns. He added 567 yards receiving and another three TDs.

His 4,048 rushing yards are the most by any back over the past three seasons.