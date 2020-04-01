Aldon Smith could be coming back to the NFL.

According to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer, Smith is signing with the Dallas Cowboys on a one-year, $4 million deal.

Breaking: The #dallascowboys have signed former Pro Bowl LB/DE Aldon Smith to a one-year, marking the end of a 4-year absence. Clean and sober now, incredible how much he’s turned his life around. @NFLonFOX @dallascowboys — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) April 2, 2020

Smith has not appeared in the NFL since 2015 when he played in nine games with the Oakland Raiders. Prior to that, he spent four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, reaching the Pro Bowl in 2012 after recording 19.5 sacks.

Smith has dealt with a number of off-field issues throughout his career that led to his prolonged NFL absence.

He was selected No. 7 overall by the Niners in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Missouri.