1h ago
Report: Cowboys to sign pass rusher Griffen
The Dallas Cowboys are signing long-time Minnesota Vikings pass rusher Everson Griffen, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
TSN.ca Staff
Griffen had spent his entire career with the Vikings after the team drafted him in the fourth round in 2010.
The 32-year-old finished last season with 41 tackles and eight sacks.