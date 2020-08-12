Is McCaffrey the best non-QB offensive player in the NFL?

The Dallas Cowboys are signing long-time Minnesota Vikings pass rusher Everson Griffen, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #Cowboys are adding a big-time pass-rusher, signing former #Vikings DE Everson Griffen, sources tell me, @TomPelissero and @SlaterNFL. With Minnesota for a decade, Griffen now heads to Dallas. A surprise. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 13, 2020

Griffen had spent his entire career with the Vikings after the team drafted him in the fourth round in 2010.

The 32-year-old finished last season with 41 tackles and eight sacks.