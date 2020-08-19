Porzingis: I can't let my emotions get the better of me

Dallas Mavericks centre Kristaps Porzingis is listed as questionable for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Los Angeles Clippers because of right knee soreness according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Porzingis was ejected early in the third quarter of Game 1 Monday night after picking up his second technical foul, a call that was ripped by LeBron James and Dirk Nowitzki among many others. The Mavs went on to lose 118-110.

Porzingis missed about a season and a half after having surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee, but the injury he is dealing with now is reportedly on the other knee.

He averaged 20.4 points in just over 31 minutes of action per game this year in his first season with the Mavericks.