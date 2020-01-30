Luka Doncic will undergo an MRI on Friday to gauge the full extent of the ankle injury he suffered Thursday, according to Marc Stein.

Luka Doncic, I'm told, will undergo an MRI exam Friday to gauge the full extent of the ankle injury he suffered Thursday at practice — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 30, 2020

According to Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, Doncic went down during practice on Thursday, and it’s unclear the extent to which he’s been injured.

Doncic, 20, missed four games earlier this season with a right ankle sprain. The Mavs went 2-2 in his absence

His status for Dallas' Friday night game against the Houston Rockets is unknown.

In 43 games this year, he is averaging 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game.