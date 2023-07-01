Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard has requested a trade from the team, according to mutltiple reports.

The Athletic's Shams Charania adds that Lillard has informed the club that he wants a trade specifically to the Eastern Confrence Champion Miami Heat.

Breaking: Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has requested a trade out of Portland, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets are among leading suitors for one of the NBA’s 75 Greatest Players ever. pic.twitter.com/nw8OIepAHz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2023

Lillard, 32, is a seven-time All-NBA player and was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary team.

Lillard has two years remaining on a four-year, $176 million deal he signed with the Blazers in 2021. The contract includes a player option for the 2024-25 season worth $48 million.

In 58 games last season, he averaged a career-high 32.2 points to go along with 4.8 rebounds, and 7.3 assists. Lillard is the Blazers' franchise leader in both points and three-pointers and is second in assists.

In 769 career games, all with the Trail Blazers, Lillard has averaged 25.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.7 assists. He was selected sixth overall by the team in the 2012 NBA Draft.

