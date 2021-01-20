The Detroit Lions have got their man.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the team has signed former New Orleans Saints assistant coach - and former Lions player - Dan Campbell to a six-year deal as the team's new head coach.

It’s a 6-year deal for Dan Campbell and the #Lions. A big commitment. https://t.co/m3rfw8PFkw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2021

Campbell, 44, was briefly the Miami Dolphins interim head coach in 2015 upon the firing of Joe Philbin. The native of Clifton, TX spent the past five seasons under Sean Payton as both an assistant head coach and the tight ends coach.

A tight ends in his playing days, Campbell spent 11 seasons in the NFL with the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Lions and Saints.

Campbell succeeds Matt Patricia who was fired midway through last season.