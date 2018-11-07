The New York Jets will be without the services of Sam Darnold when they host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in an all-AFC East battle.

The New York Daily News' Manish Mehta reports that the rookie quarterback is sidelined with a 'significant' foot sprain.

#Jets QB Sam Darnold has a significant foot sprain, per sources. He will not play vs Bills, I'm told. — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) November 7, 2018

Darnold, 21, picked up the injury in last weekend's 13-6 loss to the Miami Dolphins in which the former USC Trojan was picked off four times and sacked on four occasions.

Veteran Josh McCown will likely start in Darnold's stead.

Through nine games this season, Darnold has thrown for 1,934 yards on 159-for-289 passing with 11 touchdowns and 14 picks.

The Jets (3-6) are a game up on the Bills (2-7) for third place in the division.