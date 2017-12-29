Wade Davis is headed to the Mile High City.

FanRag's Jon Heyman reports that the three-time All-Star closer has signed a three-year, $52 million deal with the Colorado Rockies.

wade davis deal with rockies is for $52M over 3 years — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 29, 2017

A native of Lake Wales, FL, Davis posted a 4-2 mark with the Chicago Cubs last season, recording 32 saves. Acquired from the Kansas City Royals last offseason in a trade for outfielder Jorge Soler, Davis had an earned run average of 2.30 and a WHIP of 1.142 over 59 games and 58.2 innings pitched.

Davis will seemingly replace Greg Holland, the man he took over the closer's role from with the Royals in 2015. Both men were members of the Royals' World Series-winning team of 2015.

Heyman says that Davis will receive a $1 million bonus if traded and full no-trade protection will kick in following any trade.

wade davis wil get a $1M assignment bonus the first time he is traded, then will have full no-trade protection #rockies — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 29, 2017

Yahoo! Sports' Jeff Passan was first with news of the signing.