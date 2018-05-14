Longtime NFL defensive back DeAngelo Hall is retiring after 14 seasons, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hall spent the past nine and a half seasons with Washington, and finished last year with 11 tackles and two pass defences in five games with two starts.

The 34-year-old will finish his career with 636 tackles, 43 interceptions, and 140 passes defenced.

Hall, who also played for the Atlanta Falcons and Oakland Raiders - briefly - was a three-time Pro Bowler.