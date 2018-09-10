The expected reunion between free agent forward Luol Deng and Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau is reportedly nearly complete.

Deng met with Thibodeau today and the two sides are finalizing a one-year deal to have the forward join the Timberwolves, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Deng, who spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, was waived by the team on Sept. 1 after the two parties reached an agreement on a buyout with two years left on the four-year, $72 million contract Deng signed in the summer of 2016. Though he was healthy, the 33-year-old appeared in just one game last season.

Deng spent three-plus seasons (2010-2014) being coached by Thibodeau when the two were members of the Chicago Bulls. Their paring came to an end of the Bulls traded Deng to the Cleveland Cavaliers ahead the trade deadline during the 2013-14 campaign. Thibodeau, who was fired by the Bulls at the end of the 2014-15 season, became the Timberwolves coach in 2016.

Over his 14-year career, Deng has averaged 15.0 points per game and 6.1 rebounds.