Clark: Flacco needs to take accountability for Broncos' struggles

According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos are placing quarterback Joe Flacco on injured reserve, ending his season.

Brandon Allen starts Sunday vs. Cleveland, with Denver promoting QB Brett Rypien from practice squad to back up Allen. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2019

Flacco, 34, completed 65.3 per cent of his passes for 1,822 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions in eight starts this season. The Broncos are 2-6 and last in the AFC West this season.

He was acquired by the Broncos from the Baltimore Ravens on Feb. 13 in exchange for a 2019 fourth-round pick.

Brandon Allen will get the start on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns with Brett Rypien being promoted from practice squad to backing up Allen.