Blake Bortles is back in the National Football League.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the veteran quarterback will sign a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos once he clears COVID-19 protocols.

Update: Denver is signing former Jags’ and Rams’ QB Blake Bortles to a one-year deal once he passes his COVID protocols, per source.



With Drew Lock out 3-5 weeks, the Broncos almost signed Bortles last year and now will take the next step this year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2020

The 28-year-old Bortles joins the team with starting quarterback Drew Lock on the shelf for the next three to five weeks with a rotator cuff strain that he picked up in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A native of Oviedo, FL, Bortles was the third overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Central Florida. Bortles served as starter for the Jags for five seasons. During his time as starter, Bortles led the NFL in interceptions with 75 in 75 games.

He was released by the Jags in the spring of 2019 upon the acquisition of Nick Foles from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bortles spent last season with the Los Angeles Rams as back-up to Jared Goff, appearing in five games.

Bortles joins Jeff Driskel as Vic Fangio's options at pivot.

The Broncos (0-2) are next in action on Sunday when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-1).