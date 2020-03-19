Why is Brady's deal with the Bucs not done yet?

The Denver Broncos are waiving Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Flacco with a failed physical designation, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Broncos just informed former Super-Bowl MVP Joe Flacco that he is being waived with a failed physical designation, per source.



Flacco now joins a group of free-agent QBs looking for work.



Three Super Bowl MVPs in headlines this week: Flacco waived, Foles traded, TB to TB. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020

Flacco missed the last eight games of the 2019 season with a neck injury. He finished the season with a 2-6 record.

The 35-year-old was traded to the Broncos in February of 2019 after spending the previous 11 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.