The Denver Broncos are waiving Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Flacco with a failed physical designation, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Flacco missed the last eight games of the 2019 season with a neck injury. He finished the season with a 2-6 record.

The 35-year-old was traded to the Broncos in February of 2019 after spending the previous 11 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

 