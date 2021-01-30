The Detroit Lions are trading quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for two future first-round picks, a third-round pick and QB Jared Goff, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Stafford will leave Detroit having thrown for 45,109 yards and 282 touchdowns with 144 interceptions.

The Lions made three playoff appearances with Stafford, losing in the wild-card round all three times.

More to come.