1h ago
Report: Lions expected to start Blough at QB
The Detroit Lions are expected to start David Blough at quarterback Thursday against the Chicago Bears with Jeff Driskel hindered by a hamstring injury, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Stacey Dales.
TSN.ca Staff
Driskel had been filling in for starter Matthew Stafford, who suffered a back injury earlier this season.