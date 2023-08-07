The Detroit Lions are signing quarterback Teddy Bridgewater as their backup, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

The deal comes after a recent visit to the team, Rapoport tweets.

The 30-year-old played last season with the Miami Dolphins, starting two games and appearing in five total. Bridgewater first got into game action replacing concussed starter Tua Tagovailoa, but incurred a head injury of his own in his first start, forcing third-stringer Skylar Thompson to take the reins.

In limited action last season, Bridgewater completed 49 of his 79 passes for 683 yards and four touchdowns compared to four interceptions.

The former first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings has appeared in a total of eight NFL seasons split between the Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Dolphins. He made the Pro Bowl in 2015 and has 75 passing touchdowns compared to 47 interceptions in 78 career regular season games.