The Detroit Pistons are trading guard Delon Wright to the Sacramento Kings for Canadian Cory Joseph and two second-round picks according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Kings are sending a 2021 via second-round pick via the Los Angeles Lakers and their own 2024 second-rounder to Pistons in the deal, Wojnarowski adds.

Joseph is averaging 6.7 points and 2.4 assists per game in 21.5 minutes of action. The Pistons will be his fifth NBA team after he began his career with the San Antonio Spurs in 2011-12.

Wright is putting up 10.5 points and 5.1 assists a night in 35 games so far this season for the Pistons. He arrived in the Motor City from the Dallas Mavericks in a trade last November.

Both players spent time with the Toronto Raptors and were teammates for two seasons from 2015 to 2017.