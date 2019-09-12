It appears Joe Johnson's workout with the Detroit Pistons went well.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports that the team has signed the veteran sharpshooter to a partially guaranteed one-year deal.

Joe Johnson has agreed to a partially guaranteed one-year deal with the Detroit Pistons, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 12, 2019

The 38-year-old Johnson had visited the team earlier this week.

The MVP of this past BIG3 season, Johnson, 38, last played in the NBA during the 2017-18 season, playing a combined 55 games for the Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets.

He averaged 6.8 points on .406 shooting, 2.9 boards and 1.5 assists over 21.9 minutes a night.

A seven-time All-Star, Johnson has appeared in 1,276 games over 19 seasons with the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, Jazz and Rockets.