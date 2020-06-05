According to Rick Gibbons of the Ottawa Sun, debate over distribution of funds was one of the main issues that led to the Ottawa Senators Foundation announcing Thursday that it would cut ties with the team in July.

Gibbons reports that Senators owner Eugene Melnyk wanted a portion of the proceeds raised by the foundation, whose focus has been on supporting youth programs, to go to organ donation awareness. Melnyk underwent a successful a liver transplant in 2015.

In a statement on Thursday announcing the team will seek proposals for a new charitable arm, the Senators said they "will continue its support for child and youth empowerment, mental health, and paediatric and palliative care" but "also hopes to broaden and expand its reach to include the scope of aid the foundation provides to include, for example, assistance for victims of domestic abuse and organ transplant educational resources."

Additionally, Gibbons reports that high rent charges charged by Melnyk to the foundation have been a "sore point" for the two sides. Gibbons adds that "charging rent is not believed to be a common practice by other sports franchises with charitable foundations."

The foundation was established in partnership with the Senators in January 1998 "with a mission to empower children and youth to reach their full potential by investing in social recreation and education programs that promote both physical and mental wellness."

It has raised more than $31 million in the last five fiscal years of operation, with net proceeds granted to charities and projects throughout eastern Ontario and western Quebec.