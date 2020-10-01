Doc Rivers is headed to Philadelphia.

Rivers has reached agreement on a deal to become the next coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

After a rapid courtship and negotiation, Doc Rivers has reached agreement on a deal to become the next coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 1, 2020

Rivers takes over for Brett Brown, who was fired after the 76ers were swept in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Rivers was fired about two weeks after the Los Angeles Clippers wasted a 3-1 series lead and lost to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.

Rivers spent seven seasons with the Clippers, making the playoffs in six of them — major success for a once-woebegone franchise. This season’s team, with the additions of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, was expected to compete for a championship.

But losing three closeout opportunities to the Nuggets cost the Clippers a chance to play the Los Angeles Lakers in the West finals, and likely played a role in Rivers not remaining as coach.

Rivers also coached the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics, winning the NBA title with the Celtics in 2008.

The 76ers were 43-30 this season and had woefully underachieved in a year when they were expected to be serious contenders in the Eastern Conference.

Brown was tasked with the leading the Sixers through a rebuild dubbed “The Process,” where management stripped the roster of serious NBA talent to lose games and increase their odds at better draft picks. Brown won only 47 games in his first three seasons, including a 10-72 record in 2015-16.

The philosophy paid off when Philly drafted Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, who both became All-Stars and lead the Sixers to two straight trips to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

But Simmons missed the post-season with a knee injury and neither Embiid nor the players brought in in recent years could provide enough scoring in clutch situations against Boston.

The Sixers believed they were ready to contend for their first championship in 37 years and Brand spent $180 million to re-sign Tobias Harris and nearly $100 million to sign free agent Al Horford away from Boston.

Instead, the Sixers had only snippets of consistent success and Brown paid the price. The longtime San Antonio Spurs assistant was let go on a contract that runs through the 2021-2022 season.

General manager Elton Brand said after he fired Brown he would evaluate the front office and consider more changes but doesn’t plan to trade either of his two top stars.

“I’m not looking to trade Ben or Joel,” Brand said days after the season ended. “I’m looking to complement them better. They are 24 and 26 years old, respectively. You try to make that fit as long as you can. They want to be here, they want to be with our organization and I see them here for a long, long time.”

Brand has not made any changes to the front office while he settled on a coach. Tyronn Lue, who coached LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to an NBA championship, and Mike D’Antoni, fired by the Houston Rockets, also were in contention for Rivers’ job.

Rivers went 356-208 over seven seasons with the Clippers, taking them to the West second round three times. Rivers, who played 13 seasons in the NBA, hiring means the league remains at four Black coaches currently with jobs. He is 1,624-943 in nearly 21 seasons as an NBA coach. He was the 1999-00 NBA Coach of the Year.

Rivers visited with Brand and Sixers ownership Wednesday and the organization wasted little time striking to make a deal with the 58-year-old coach.

