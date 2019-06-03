Dominique Davis will be the Ottawa Redblacks starting quarterback to start the season.

REDBLACKS name Dominique Davis their #1 QB. — AJ Jakubec (@AJonSports) June 3, 2019

Davis had been in a training camp battle with former BC Lions starter Jonathon Jennings.

The 29-year-old Davis finished 5/7 for 118 yards in the Redblacks' pre-season opener, a 25-21 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Jennings was 4/8 for 75 yards against the Ticats.

After two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Davis spent last year with the Redblacks backing up Trevor Harris. The East Carolina product appeared in eight games last year, throwing for 373 yards, three touchdowns, and one interceptions. He also had 40 carries for 73 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.