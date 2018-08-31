It appears that Aaron Donald's holdout is over.

The All-Pro defensive tackle and the Los Angeles Rams have agreed to a six-year extension worth $135 million with $87 million guaranteed, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Donald will also get a $40 million signing bonus, per Rapoport.

The extension brings Donaldson full contract with the Rams to $141 million over seven years, according to Rapoport.

The defensive tackle had been staying away from the Rams through training camp and the entire preseason in hopes of being given an extension.

The 27-year-old Donald, who the Rams drafted 13th overall in the 2014 draft, has had a stellar career to this point. He record at least 8.0 sacks in all four his seasons in the NFL, while hitting double-digit numbers in 2015 and 2017. For his performance, Donald has been named First-team All-Pro three times (2015-17) and a Pro Bowl in each of his campaigns.

Over his four-year career, Donald has compiled 39.0 sacks and 148 tackles.