Josh Donaldson and Curtis Granderson are both expected to be dealt by the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of the midnight playoff roster deadline, according to a report by Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Granderson reportedly cleared waivers in the middle of August, while Donaldson is currently on waivers and either has to be claimed by 2pm et or will also be eligible to be dealt to any interested team.

The Jays signed Granderson to a one-year deal worth $5 million in January and the 37-year-old has appeared in 103 games this season with the team. He has posted a .243 average with 11 homers and 35 RBIs.

The veteran outfielder has also played with the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers over the course of his 15 year MLB career.

Donaldson has struggled with injuries during his fourth season with the Jays. He has only appeared in 36 games this season and has five homers and 16 RBIs with a .234 average.

The 32-year-old is currently on the 60-day DL with a left calf injury and has been on a rehab assignment with the Dunedin Blue Jays.

Donaldson is a three-time all-star and captured the American League MVP in 2015 after hitting 41 homers and leading the league with 123 RBIs.