The top fighter in the history of women's mixed martial arts is returning to the Octagon.

Sources tell ESPN's Brett Okamoto that UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes will take on Megan Anderson at UFC 256 on Dec. 12.

Breaking: The GOAT returns on Dec. 12. Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) vs. Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) has been agreed to for UFC 256 in December, per sources. pic.twitter.com/XUEQQ1W17t — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 21, 2020

The 32-year-old Nunes (20-4, 13-1 in UFC) last fought at UFC 250 on June 6 in Las Vegas when she retained the featherweight title by unanimous decision over Montreal's Felicia Spencer.

Anderson (11-4, 3-2 in UFC) was last in action in February. The 30-year-old Gold Coast, Australia native put away Norma Dumont Viana with a first-round knockout at a UFC Fight Night in Norfolk, VA to win Performance of the Night.

Anderson has yet to compete for a UFC title, but did hold the Invicta FC featherweight crown.

Nunes won he featherweight title at UFC 232 in Dec. 2018 with a first-round KO of Cris Cyborg.

Her only UFC loss came in Sept. 2014 in a third-round TKO defeat by Cat Zingano at UFC 178.