What teams might be a good fit for J.J. Watt?

Hours after the Houston Texans released Pro Bowl defensive end JJ Watt, approximately a dozen teams are already interested in the 31-year-old, according to ESPN's Ed Werder.

NFL sources: Approximately a dozen teams have shown interest in JJ Watt since he became an immediate unrestricted free agent. Included among those teams are the #Steelers, #Browns, #Bills and #Titans. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) February 13, 2021

Teams include the Pittsburgh Steelers, where his younger brother T. J. Watt plays, as well as the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans.

Watt was granted his release from the Texans earlier Friday after spending a decade with the franchise.

The Central Michigan product recorded 36 tackles and five sacks over 16 games in 2020.

Watt is a five-time Pro Bowler.