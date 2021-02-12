18m ago
Report: Dozen teams interested in DE Watt
Hours after the Houston Texans released Pro Bowl defensive end JJ Watt, approximately a dozen teams are already interested in the 31-year-old, according to ESPN's Ed Werder.
TSN.ca Staff
What teams might be a good fit for J.J. Watt?
Teams include the Pittsburgh Steelers, where his younger brother T. J. Watt plays, as well as the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans.
Watt was granted his release from the Texans earlier Friday after spending a decade with the franchise.
The Central Michigan product recorded 36 tackles and five sacks over 16 games in 2020.
Watt is a five-time Pro Bowler.