WASHINGTON — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that free-agent second baseman Brian Dozier and the Washington Nationals have agreed to a $9 million, one-year contract, subject to the successful completion of a physical exam.

The person confirmed the deal on condition of anonymity Thursday because neither the club nor player had announced the deal.

Dozier, who played for the Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Dodgers last season, would fill Washington's need for a new starting second baseman and could help add some power to the lineup, particularly important if slugging outfielder Bryce Harper ends up leaving the Nationals as a free agent.

By only committing to Dozier for one season, the Nationals leave open the possibility of turning to leading prospect Carter Kieboom at second base in 2020.

Dozier's agreement was first reported by ESPN.

