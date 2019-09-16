New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is expected to have surgery on a torn ligament in his thumb as early as Monday that would sideline him for about six weeks, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Saints' QB Drew Brees is expected to undergo thumb surgery as early as today that would be expected to sideline him approximately 6 weeks, per leagues sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2019

If the Saints decide to put Drew Brees on IR for the thumb surgery that is required, he would be unable to practice for six weeks and would to miss eight games. Saints also could not place him on IR and bring him back when ready. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2019

Schefter adds that if the Saints decide to put Brees on the injured reserve list, he would be unable to practice for six weeks and would miss eight games. The Saints could also elect to not place him on IR and allow him to return from the injury when ready.

Brees was injured in Sunday's 27-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, leaving the game after his hand made hard contact with Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald on a follow-through. Brees indicated after the game that he was "very concerned" about the injury.

"I felt it right away. You might get jammed thumbs or fingers, different things where it swells up. This felt like it was more significant and prevented me from gripping the ball," said Brees of the injury.

"I told him I'm hoping for the best," Rams quarterback Jared Goff said Sunday. "He's a great player for this league, a face of the league, and somebody we need in the league."

Brees was 3-of-5 for 38 yards and an interception prior to his departure. Teddy Bridgewater filled in under centre for New Orleans, going 17-of-30 for 165 yards and no touchdowns. New Orleans did not score a touchdown for only the fourth time since Sean Payton became coach in 2006. It is also just the second game Brees will miss since high school, adds Schefter.

The Saints also have quarterback Taysom Hill on the roster, who has been used in different situations throughout the last two seasons but often in a rushing or receiving capacity.

The Saints (1-1) will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3 next Sunday.