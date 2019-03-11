Malik Jackson wasn't a free agent for long.

Only days after his release from the Jacksonville Jaguars, the veteran tackle has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Im told unrestricted free agent DT Malik Jackson is expected to sign with the #Eagles, per source. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 11, 2019

Anderson's colleague Adam Schefter reports the deal is for three years and $30 million.

Jackson, 29, heads into his eighth NFL season having spent the last three campaigns with the Jaguars.

Originally a fifth-round pick in 2012 out of USC by the Denver Broncos, Jackson appeared in all 16 games for the team last year, recording 32 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

A Pro Bowler in 2017, the native of Los Angeles was a member of the Broncos' Super Bowl 50-winning team.

Jackson was one of a number of high-profile Jags cuts last week, along with running back Carlos Hyde and safety Tashaun Gipson among others.

The Eagles' starting right tackle last season, Haloti Ngata, is a free agent.