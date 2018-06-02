Klay Thompson intends to play through what is a more severe injury than first thought.

Yahoo! Sports' Shams Charania reports that the 28-year-old Golden State Warriors shooting guard is undergoing "around-the-clock" treatment for a high left ankle sprain, as well as "significant" bruising.

The four-time All-Star plans to play in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night in Oakland with his Warriors leading the Cleveland Cavaliers 1-0 in the series.

Thompson picked up the injury during Game 1 when Cavs guard J.R. Smith slipped on the court and fell into his leg. After going to the locker room for testing, Thompson returned to the game and finished with 24 points and three rebounds in a 124-114 overtime victory.

Thompson's teammate, big man Andre Iguodala, remains doubtful for Game 2 with a left leg injury. Iguodala, 34, has not played since Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals