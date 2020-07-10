Kara Lawson is going back to college.

The Boston Globe's Gary Washburn reports the Boston Celtics assistant coach will be named the head coach of Duke's women's team.

#Celtics assistant coach Kara Lawson completed her final interviews and is expected to finalize a deal to become the next women’s head coach for the Duke, according to an NBA source. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) July 10, 2020

Lawson will succeed Joanne McCallie, who resigned last week after 13 seasons in Durham.

The 39-year-old Lawson joined the Celtics staff last summer after leaving the Washington Wizards broadcast booth.

A point guard in her playing days, Lawson was the fifth overall pick in the 2003 WNBA Draft out of Tennessee and spent 13 seasons in the league with the Sacramento Monarchs, Connecticut Sun and Washington Mystics, winning the WNBA title in 2005 with the Monarchs.

Internationally, Lawson was a member of the gold medal-winning United States team at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.