1h ago
Sabres' Cozens to have 'procedure' on thumb
TSN.ca Staff
Buffalo Sabres top pick Dylan Cozens will have a "procedure" on Wednesday to repair a left thumb injury he sustained on the final day of development camp over the weekend.
Cozens suffered the injury on Saturday after falling to the ice during a scrimmage and left the playing area favouring his hand. He was then taken to the locker room by the training staff.
The 18-year-old was selected No. 7 overall by Buffalo in this year's draft. In 68 games with the Lethbridge Hurricanes during the season, he had 34 goals and 50 assists.