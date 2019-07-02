Buffalo Sabres top pick Dylan Cozens will have a "procedure" on Wednesday to repair a left thumb injury he sustained on the final day of development camp over the weekend.

The Buffalo Sabres today announced that forward Dylan Cozens will undergo a procedure Wednesday on his left thumb following an injury he sustained on June 29 at Sabres Development Camp. An update on his estimated recovery time will be provided later this week. — Sabres PR (@SabresPR) July 2, 2019

Cozens suffered the injury on Saturday after falling to the ice during a scrimmage and left the playing area favouring his hand. He was then taken to the locker room by the training staff.

The 18-year-old was selected No. 7 overall by Buffalo in this year's draft. In 68 games with the Lethbridge Hurricanes during the season, he had 34 goals and 50 assists.