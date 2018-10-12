Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters' biceps injury that forced him to leave Thursday's win against the New York Giants is believed to be a torn bicep, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Despite the injury, Peters told reporters after the game that he was ok, per Rapoport's report, and team doctors are optimistic he'll be able to keep playing. Peters will have an MRI this week to determine the extent of the injury.

The 36-year-old Peters has started all six games for the Eagles this season.