The Boston Red Sox and starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez have agreed to a one-year, $8.3 million deal, avoiding arbitration.

Rodriguez missed all of last season because of myocarditis and COVID-19. The $8.3 million is the same salary he was assigned after losing an arbitration hearing last off-season.

The season before, Rodriguez pitched to an ERA of 3.81 in 34 starts spread out over 203.1 innings and finished sixth in Cy Young voting.

The 27-year-old southpaw made his big league debut back in May of 2015.