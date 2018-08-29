Toronto Blue Jays veterans Marco Estrada and Kendrys Morales have cleared revocable waivers and are eligible to be dealt prior to Friday's post-season roster deadline, according to Jon Heyman of Fancred Sports.

Morales has been on a tear in the month of August, recently setting the Jays' franchise record by homering in seven consecutive games. After finishing March and April hitting .160 with one home run, Morales now has his average up to .261, hitting 13 home runs since the start of July.

After a disappointing 2017 season, Estrada hasn't rebounded the way the Blue Jays were hoping (5.18 ERA), but he could still add depth to a rotation on a contending team. He is scheduled to be a free agent at the end of the season, while Morales has one year remaining at $11 million.

Another potential trade candidate for the Jays was third baseman Josh Donaldson, but following the news that he would have been forced to miss Wednesday's rehab game in Dunedin had it not been postponed, whether the Jays will be able to deal the 2015 MVP or not is up in the air.

The Jays will be back in action Wednesday night as they wrap up their series with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.