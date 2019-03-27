Former Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall has reached an agreement on a one-year, $4.1 million contract with the Oakland Raiders, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Marshall, who spent six seasons with the Broncos, was released by the Broncos earlier this month after they declined to pick up his contract option for the 2019 season.

The 29-year-old Marshall joined the Broncos in 2013 after he signed a contract with them after being waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who drafted him in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2012 draft.

Over his six-year run with Denver, Marshall started 63 of the 69 games that he played in. He also helped the Broncos capture Super Bowl 50 over the Carolina Panthers in 2016.

He owns 307 career tackles, 6.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.