Former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson has apparently found a new job in the NFL.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Jackson will be working as a part of Cincinnati Bengals heaad coach Marvin Lewis' staff starting on Tuesday. Jackson’s title, however, is not yet clear, per Rapoport.

Earlier today, the Bengals relived Teryl Austin of his duties as the team's defensive coordinator following Cincinnati's 51-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Jackson was fired by the Browns on Oct. 29 after going 3-36-1 during parts of three seasons with the team. He and Lewis have worked together in the past, as Jackson served under Lewis as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator during the 2014 and '15 seasons.

Besides the Browns and the Bengals, the 53-year-old Jackson also spent a season as head coach of the Oakland Raiders and has also performed offensive coordinator duties for the Raiders, Washington Redskins and Atlanta Falcons.