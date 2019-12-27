The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Friday afternoon that they have released defensive back Winston Rose in order for him to pursue NFL opportunities.

Well, it didn't take him long to find one.

According to Paul Friesen of the Winnipeg Sun, the All-Star corner has signed with the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals.

#Bombers corner Winston Rose has signed an NFL contract with Cincinnati. Released today by the #Bombers. All-star led CFL with nine interceptions this year. — Paul Friesen (@friesensunmedia) December 27, 2019

The 26-year-old Rose helped the Bombers to their first Grey Cup win in 29 years in 2019. He also appeared in all 19 regular season games, totaling 58 total tackles and a league-leading nine interceptions.

Rose is a native of Inglewood, Calif., and played college ball at New Mexico State.