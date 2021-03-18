Will the Eagles draft a quarterback with No. 6 pick?

Mitchell Trubisky has a new home.

Former Bears' QB Mitchell Trubisky is signing with the Buffalo Bills, per @JFowlerESPN and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2021

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Trubisky is signing with the Buffalo Bills on a one-year deal to back up Josh Allen.

The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia reports general manager Brandon Beane says the move is a reset for Trubisky and the club does not expect him to be in Western New York for long.

Beane on Trubisky: This is a reset for him. We don't expect him to be here long-term. — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) March 18, 2021

Trubisky was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and spent the last four seasons at the helm of the Bears, leading the team to a 29-21 record.

Trubisky started nine of 10 games last season and threw for 2,055 yards and 16 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions.

But the Bears decided to go in another direction under centre earlier this week, inking former Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year deal. Multiple reports indicated the Bears also pushed hard to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks but did not come to an agreement on a trade.

The 26-year-old Trubisky is entering his fifth NFL season after a college career at North Carolina. Chicago made the postseason two of four years under Trubisky.