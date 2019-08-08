According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Kawhi Leonard's return to Toronto will come on December 11, when the Raptors host the Los Angeles Clippers.

Charania previously reported that the Raptors will face Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on opening night on Oct. 22, when they will also receive NBA Championship rings.

The Toronto Raptors are expected to receive their championship rings on opening night, Oct. 22, hosting New Orleans and No. 1 pick Zion Williamson. Some other notable games, per sources: pic.twitter.com/tzarJQmTgx — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 8, 2019

Leonard, meanwhile, will be making his debut for the Clippers, alongside newly-acquired talent Paul George. The star duo will be taking on the Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the season's first edition of the Battle of LA.

TSN Raptors Reporter Josh Lewenberg adds that the Raptors are also expected to play Christmas Day against the Boston Celtics.

Other key dates on the schedule, according to Charania, include Davis facing his former team, the New Orleans Pelicans, on Nov. 27, Kyrie Irving's return to Boston on the same night and Russell Westbrook's return to Oklahoma City on Jan. 9

The full NBA schedule will be announced LIVE on ESPN's The Jump Monday at 3pm et/Noon pt. on TSN3 and TSN4.