Well-traveled striker Jermain Defoe is poised to join another club.

The England international is set to join Rangers on an 18-month loan, the BBC reports.

Defoe, 36, has only made four substitute appearances for Bournemouth this season and has not scored a goal since last March.

The native of London's 162 league goals are seventh-most in Premier League history and Defoe was the league's active goals leader.

Making his senior team debut in 1999 with West Ham United, Defoe has also spent time with Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth and Sunderland.

He came to Major League Soccer in 2014 as a Designated Player with Toronto FC and scored 12 goals in 21 appearances, but requested a move back to England and was sent to the Black Cats in a swap deal for United States international striker Jozy Altidore.

In 57 international appearances, Defoe has scored 20 times for England.

Rangers currently sit second in the Scottish Premier League table, level on points with Celtic, but with a poorer goal differential and having played one more game.