Dempster explains how MLB players know their signs are being stolen

The deadline for teams across Major League Baseball for teams to tender contracts to their arbitration-eligible players is Monday at 8:00 p.m. ET.

According to Jake Kaplan of The Athletic, former Toronto Blue Jay Aaron Sanchez is the "most obvious" non-tender candidate for the Houston Astros.

The deadline for teams to tender contracts to their arbitration-eligible players is tonight at 7 p.m. CT. The Astros' most obvious non-tender candidate is Aaron Sanchez, who had a 5.89 ERA in '19 and will miss part of '20 while rehabbing from shoulder surgery. — Jake Kaplan (@jakemkaplan) December 2, 2019

Sanchez is likely due for a raise on the $3.9 million he made last season where he posted an ERA of 5.89. The 27-year-old is expected to miss the start of the 2020 season while rehabbing from shoulder surgery.

While his numbers were not pretty at the end of the year, Sanchez was noticeably better after the Jays traded him to Houston at the trade deadline.

Sanchez's ERA sat at 6.07 at the time of the trade but improved to 4.82 in four starts with his new team. In fact, Sanchez threw six hitless innings in his first Astros start as the team completed a combined no-hitter that also featured former Blue Jay reliever Joe Biagini who was also included in the deal.

Since his dominant season in 2016 that saw him lead the league in ERA at 3.00, Sanchez has struggled with both performance and injuries. From 2017 on, he is 10-23 and has a combined ERA of 5.29 in 55 starts.

The right-hander spent parts of six seasons with the Blue Jays to begin his major league career after being drafted No. 34 overall in 2010.