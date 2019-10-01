Ex-Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons has been mentioned as a possibility for some of the vacant managerial/coaching positions in the MLB, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Feinsand adds that Gibbons is said to be interested in a return to baseball whether it be as a manager or bench coach.

The 57-year-old took this season off after being let go by the Blue Jays at the conclusion of last season. Gibbons posted a career record of 793-789 over 11 years and two separate stints as Toronto's manager.

Furthermore, former Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell is also interested in a return to the dugout, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. He had previously interviewed with the Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds, says Rosenthal.

The 57-year-old spent the 2011 and 2012 seasons with the Blue Jays before leaving to manage the Red Sox from 2013 to 2017, winning the Worlds Series in his first year with the club.

The Kansas City Royals (Ned Yost), Chicago Cubs (Joe Maddon), Pittsburgh Pirates (Clint Hurdle) and San Francisco Giants (Bruce Bochy) all have vacant managerial positions.