20h ago
Report: Ex-Vikings LB Barr intends to sign with Jets
TSN.ca Staff
Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr intends to sign with the New York Jets when free agency opens on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Barr had been a starter with the Vikings since they drafted him ninth overall in 2014 and has been named to the Pro Bowl the past four seasons.
The 26-year-old is coming off a 55-tackle, three-sack campaign for the Vikings last year.
The UCLA product was thought to be more of a pass rusher coming out of college, but played exclusively at linebacker in his five seasons with the Vikings. In 71 career games, Barr has 338 tackles and 13.5 sacks.