Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr intends to sign with the New York Jets when free agency opens on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter‏.

Barr had been a starter with the Vikings since they drafted him ninth overall in 2014 and has been named to the Pro Bowl the past four seasons.

The 26-year-old is coming off a 55-tackle, three-sack campaign for the Vikings last year.

The UCLA product was thought to be more of a pass rusher coming out of college, but played exclusively at linebacker in his five seasons with the Vikings. In 71 career games, Barr has 338 tackles and 13.5 sacks.