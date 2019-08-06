Star running back Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys, who has been holding out from training camp, will reportedly not play for the team if he doesn't receive a new contract.

ESPN's Josina Anderson reports that representatives for Elliott have told the Cowboys that the running back will not play in the 2019 season without a new contract.

These sentiments r typically purported during holdouts. That's the whole pt of being in this posture. I still maintain in all updates through today the tone remains optimistic as it's still being emphasized Zeke is the best at his position in the NFL & shd be compensated as such. https://t.co/Ikpp5oSWP1 — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 6, 2019

Although the threat of Elliott refusing to play without a new deal appears to be serious, it begs questioning whether Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would, in fact, allow the two-time Pro Bowler to remain unsigned at the start of the regular season. Even though Elliott still has two more years remaining on his current contract, Anderson reports that Jones is expected to eventually get a deal done.

In addition to Elliott, the Cowboys are also reportedly looking at extending quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper. In comparison, however, Prescott and Cooper are not signed past the upcoming season.

Jane Slater of NFL Network reports that Cowboys have generous contract offers on the table for all three of their stars that would put each player in the top five highest paid category at their respective positions.

Additionally, I’m told they’re ready and willing to get the deals done but if the two sides can’t agree on numbers that make more sense the #Cowboys are prepared to play this season with each player on a “prove it deal.” https://t.co/Grwlg3zTV4 — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) August 6, 2019

Unlike Elliott, Prescott and Cooper have both been present at training camp.

The 26-year-old Prescott has been the Cowboys starting quarterback since being drafted by the team in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. He has received Pro Bowl nominations in two of his three seasons in the league.

Cooper, a three-time Pro Bowler, put up solid numbers for the Cowboys after being acquired by the team midway through last season from the Oakland Raiders, and the 25-year-old could potentially be the true No. 1 receiver Dallas has been missing for quite some years now.

Elliott, 24, who received a six-game suspension during the 2017 season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy and has had other off-the-field incidents since entering the NFL in 2016, is arguably the best running back in football. The former fourth overall pick has led the led the league in rushing two of his three seasons.