The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed reliever Neftali Feliz to a minor league contract with an invite to spring training according to Robert Murray of FanRag Sports.

Feliz appeared in 49 games last season for the Milwaukee Brewers and Kansas City Royals, posting an ERA of 5.48 over 46 innings.

Feliz was once a shutdown closer for the Texas Rangers, recording a combined 72 saves in 2010 and 2011 before injuries and a high walk rate derailed his career.

Last season, the Diamondbacks went 93-69, reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

They will open the season on March 29 against the Colorado Rockies.