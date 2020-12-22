Florida NCAA basketball star Keyontae Johnson is being released from the hospital on Tuesday according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Johnson,  21, collapsed on the court on Dec. 12 coming out of a timeout after hammering home a dunk on the fast break before the break in the action.

He was rushed to hospital following the incident but was able to FaceTime teammates and coaches just a couple days later.

Johnson was named the Southeastern Conference's preseason player of the year earlier this year.

 

 