Report: Florida's Johnson leaving hospital
Florida NCAA basketball star Keyontae Johnson is being released from the hospital on Tuesday according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
TSN.ca Staff
Great news: Florida basketball star Keyontae Johnson, who collapsed on court Dec. 12, is being released from the hospital today. 🙏🏽— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 22, 2020
Johnson, 21, collapsed on the court on Dec. 12 coming out of a timeout after hammering home a dunk on the fast break before the break in the action.
He was rushed to hospital following the incident but was able to FaceTime teammates and coaches just a couple days later.
Johnson was named the Southeastern Conference's preseason player of the year earlier this year.