It appears Nuno Espirito Santo's successor has been found.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone reports Wolves is expected to name Bruno Lage as the club's new manager.

Lage most recently had been in charge of Benfica for 18 months from January 2019 to June 2020 and won a Primeira Liga title in 2019. The 45-year-old Setubal, Portugal native has experience in English football, having served as an assistant at both Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City.

Stone notes that Lage is currently in England and set to meet with Wolves chairman Jeff Shi and technical director Scott Sellars.

Espirito Santo left Wolves following the club's season-ending loss to Manchester United on Sunday after four seasons with the club.

Both Espirito Santo and Lage share the same agent in Jorge Mendes.